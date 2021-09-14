“I think this is a very sad day for Talbot County to be swept up in the same horrific Marxist idealism that’s going on throughout our country. Wiping away history is what Marxism is based on,” the next speaker said. She was followed by a woman who told the council members who voted to remove the statue: “When you go home tonight, ask yourself before I go to sleep, what did I do … to better the life of those of us who have lived and built this county? And if there is any honesty and integrity left in your heart, the answer is going to be none.”