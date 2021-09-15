“The amount of money we’re talking about certainly would reduce poverty, but the question is by how much,” she said. “The poverty line is just that — it’s a line. You’re taking families who are just below that line to just above that line. To what extent is that really improving the condition of poverty remains a major question. This is doing nothing to affect education quality, neighborhood quality, marriage rates. ... Are we really addressing the underlying causes of poverty with this policy? And I would argue no. And then what is that cost of that?”