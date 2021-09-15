The state and its partners began tracking eel passage near the Conowingo Dam in 2007. At the time, fewer than 50,000 eels had been moving through the dam, according to the state. A few years later, Steve Minkkinen of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and his colleagues built a ramp on the west side of the dam. In partnership with the dam’s owner, Exelon, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services began trucking eels upstream between 2009 and 2016. After that, Exelon took over the operation under an agreement with the state.