Marc Ginsberg, president of Coalition for a Safer Web, a nonpartisan group that advocates for technologies and policies to remove extremist content from social media, worries that opposing sides at the Capitol and Freedom Plaza could create an environment for clashes, similar to the Dec. 12, 2020, brawls that resulted in multiple arrests and left at least four people stabbed. However, Ginsberg and others said, they are not seeing the kind of mass mobilization for the “Justice for J6” rally in Washington that they saw ahead of Jan. 6.