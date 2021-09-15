A. Wayne Johnson, a former Education Department official who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in last year’s special election in Georgia, proposed purchasing the land for $20 million from its current owners, the American Horticultural Society (AHS), and preserving its 27 acres as green space with public access. Johnson also offered to invest an additional $10 million or more to restore River Farm’s gardens and renovate its manor. But he said the evenly divided AHS board has so far decided not to pursue his idea.