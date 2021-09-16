Aslin Six Year Anniversary: It’s been a wild couple of years for Aslin Beer Company, which started out producing hazy IPAs and fruited sours in a small industrial park taproom in Herndon in the fall 2015. As early adopters of the juicy New England-style IPAs, Aslin quickly became one of the most buzzed about breweries in the region, even if it was perennially sold out. A move to a much larger facility in Alexandria in 2019 made it easier for Aslin to start getting cans to beer shops and grocery stores, but it isn’t done yet, with outposts in D.C. and Pittsburgh in the works. This week, Aslin marks its sixth anniversary with its annual celebration that, while scaled back and socially distanced, manages to be one of the year’s biggest beer festivals. Breweries from all over the country are sending beers — Tripping Animals, Barreled Souls, Hoof Hearted, the Rare Barrel, Untitled Art — and tickets include unlimited pours. Thursday and Friday events, held in both Herndon and Alexandria, focus on barrel-aged beers ($100 each), while Saturday afternoon has at least twice as many breweries as the previous nights ($50). Don’t want to drop that much for admission? Any kegs that don’t run dry over the three previous days will be available at Sunday brunch, sold a la carte. Thursday and Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. $50 Saturday, $100 Thursday and Friday.