Aslin Six Year Anniversary: It’s been a wild couple of years for Aslin Beer Company, which started out producing hazy IPAs and fruited sours in a small industrial park taproom in Herndon in the fall 2015. As early adopters of the juicy New England-style IPAs, Aslin quickly became one of the most buzzed about breweries in the region, even if it was perennially sold out. A move to a much larger facility in Alexandria in 2019 made it easier for Aslin to start getting cans to beer shops and grocery stores, but it isn’t done yet, with outposts in D.C. and Pittsburgh in the works. This week, Aslin marks its sixth anniversary with its annual celebration that, while scaled back and socially distanced, manages to be one of the year’s biggest beer festivals. Breweries from all over the country are sending beers — Tripping Animals, Barreled Souls, Hoof Hearted, the Rare Barrel, Untitled Art — and tickets include unlimited pours. Thursday and Friday events, held in both Herndon and Alexandria, focus on barrel-aged beers ($100 each), while Saturday afternoon has at least twice as many breweries as the previous nights ($50). Don’t want to drop that much for admission? Any kegs that don’t run dry over the three previous days will be available at Sunday brunch, sold a la carte. Thursday and Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. $50 Saturday, $100 Thursday and Friday.
‘Becoming Astrid’ at Embassy of Sweden: This 2018 film takes a closer look at the early life of Astrid Lindgren, the creator of Pippi Longstocking, and how it shaped the celebrated Swedish author’s work and legacy. This outdoor screening takes place on the rooftop of the Swedish embassy. Chairs are provided, and viewers are encouraged to bring their own snacks and nonalcoholic beverages. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., movie starts at 8 p.m. Free; registration required.
Friday, Sept. 17
National Book Festival: For the second year in a row, the National Book Festival will primarily be an at-home event. That’s not a knock against the Library of Congress, which has curated a well-rounded literary festival that includes 35 author talks streaming on demand; 38 live virtual conversations with authors (plus nine Q&A sessions for kids and teenagers); symposia on genealogy and comic books with Library curators; a PBS special hosted by LeVar Burton; NPR-produced podcasts; and author interviews on Washington Post Live. Only two events are being held in-person — a Tuesday discussion with New York Times crossword puzzle editor Will Shortz and Adrienne Raphel, author of “Thinking Inside the Box: Adventures with Crosswords and the Puzzling People Who Can’t Live Without Them”; and a Sept. 25 evening with poet Nikki Giovanni — and while tickets for both were quickly snapped up, they will be available to watch online. On demand talks go live at 10 a.m. Free.
‘Luchadora!’ at Adventure Theatre: The first production of Adventure Theatre’s 70th season features a Mexican American grandmother weaving a tale that explains how, as a teenager in 1960s Texas, she trained to take her ailing father’s place in a Lucha Libre world wrestling championship. “Luchadora!” is recommended for ages 5 and older. Adventure Theatre is moving back indoors after a summer of alfresco performances in Glen Echo Park. Masks are required for all attendees, and everyone older than 12 must show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of showtime. Through Oct. 31. $20.50.
Grand opening of Duffy’s Dupont: Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day: Fifteen years after the original Duffy’s Irish Pub opened on Vermont Avenue NW, and three years after it closed and moved to H Street NE, Duffy’s is officially opening a second location in Dupont Circle, replacing a Thai restaurant at 2153 P St. NW. While the new Duffy’s starting pouring pints in July, this weekend is the official grand opening, which also happens to mark six months until St. Patrick’s Day. Get your fix of Irish dancers, Irish music and green beer between 5 and 11 p.m. Free.
Sharam at Soundcheck: DJ Sharam — also known as Sharam Tayebi — will always be a legend in D.C., thanks to his time as half of the groundbreaking deep and progressive house duo Deep Dish. His solo work runs more toward techno, as evidenced by his 2017 release “Collecti,” but Sharam works across the spectrum of dance music. He makes a semiannual appearance at Soundcheck, the subterranean club beneath K Street downtown, for an 18-and-over event organized by Glow. Tickets are free with an RSVP, but proof of vaccination is required. 10 p.m. Free.
Oktoberfests begin: The big party in Munich has been canceled for the second straight year, but local breweries and beer gardens will keep the spirit of Oktoberfest going on a smaller scale. The Wunder Garten beer garden in NoMa is one of the first out of the gate, tapping its ceremonial first keg on Friday with representatives from the German Embassy, and keeps the music, games and German and regional craft beers running through Oct. 10, including special events such as PRIDEtoberfest (Sept. 30 and Oct. 7) and DOGtoberfest (Sundays at noon).
Saturday, Sept. 18
H Street Festival: In any other year, this is one of Washington’s biggest gatherings; organizers estimate that 150,000 people are drawn to the block party, which shuts down H Street NE between Third and 14th streets with music, dancing, art installations, children’s activities, beer gardens, fashion shows and vendors. Given the state of covid-19, however, there will be some changes. Anwar Saleem, the executive director of H Street Main Street, which organizes the festival, says there will be fewer vendors, fewer stages and a smaller number of performers this year, to encourage attendees to spread out. Saleem also says the festival is encouraging — but not requiring — everyone to wear masks outdoors. Some businesses on the corridor are taking a cautious approach, scaling back their promotions, opting out of officially participating, or, in the case of taco spot Chupacabra, closing altogether on festival day. There will still be pop-up attractions — Brine is hosting an outdoor oysterfest in the lot that once held Impala’s patio, DJs will be spinning outside of Little Miss Whiskey’s, and there’s a pop-up club coming to the intersection of 10th and H — but the festival might be less busy than you remember. Noon to 7 p.m. Free.
WalkingTown DC: No matter how long you’ve lived in D.C. or how well you think you know the city, WalkingTown DC always finds new ways to show off different sides of the town we call home. Curious about the forested parks and Civil War forts in Ward 8 or the people buried in Washington’s oldest cemetery? WalkingTown can show you, in person. The event usually features dozens of guided tours, held on weekends or at lunchtime on weekdays, but this year has been reduced to 31 tours, most capped at 25 to 30 participants for social distancing, says Steven Shulman, the executive director of WalkingTown organizer Cultural Tourism DC. WalkingTown requests that participants are vaccinated, but will not require it since most tours are fully outdoors. Masks, though, will be mandatory, since participants will gather closely around tour guides. Through Sept. 26. Free; donations accepted.
Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day: Visitors to Washington frequently marvel at how many free museums there are in the city, which certainly isn’t the case everywhere. On Smithsonian Magazine’s annual Museum Day, cultural institutions across the country copy the Smithsonian and offer free admission — all you have to do is download a pass. D.C. participants include the Museum of the Bible and some historic homes, including the Woodrow Wilson House, but it also offers a chance for a road trip: Impress the kids at Baltimore’s B & O Railroad Museum or the College Park Aviation Museum, wander the gardens at Historic London Town in Edgewater or learn about community history at the Fredericksburg Area Museum. Visitors can download a ticket to one museum per email address, and each ticket is good for two people. Times vary by museum.
Rosslyn Jazz Fest: Spend an afternoon at Gateway Park in Arlington listening to salsa, soul and blues at Rosslyn Jazz Fest, back in person for its 21st year. Check-in starts at 12:15 p.m., and the music begins at 1 p.m. with reggae-meets-blues band Three Man Soul Machine, followed by baritone Aaron Myers and salsa orchestra Sin Miedo. The day also includes food trucks and a bar serving beer and wine. Advance registration is strongly encouraged; walk-ups will be admitted if space permits. 1 to 5 p.m. Free.
Bluemont Fair: The village of Bluemont has held a fair for more than five decades, and it includes everything a city-dweller would expect from its bucolic Blue Ridge setting: live music; antiques and crafts for sale; demonstrations of blacksmithing, weaving and other arts; old-fashioned children’s games; pony rides; tours of historic buildings; pickle and pie contests; and food and drinks for sale, including a beer and wine garden. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.$10 for everyone 10 and older; free for children 9 and younger.
Homecoming at President Lincoln’s Cottage: The annual Homecoming at President Lincoln’s Cottage celebrates Abraham Lincoln’s 1862 decision to issue the Emancipation Proclamation. Instead of a dry day of history, however, Homecoming has grown into a family day out, with pony rides, games and storytellers. The morning begins with yoga, the Freedom 5K race, and a 100-foot Tot Dash. Masks are required, except for runners in the 5K. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free; registration for the 5K is $35 in advance and $40 on race day.
Murals and more murals: It’s a busy weekend for fans of public art. The D.C. Walls Festival, formerly known as Pow! Wow!, continues with new murals going up across NoMa. Festival director Kelly Towles, well-known as an artist in his own right, leads a free walking tour of the art beginning at 2 p.m. In Silver Spring, the Blairs development near the Metro hosts the Blairs Mural Festival to celebrate the debut of nine new works, including pieces by Hamilton Glass and Rose Jaffe. Held at Sonny’s Green Park, the day includes art project for kids from the nearby CREATE Arts Center, live reggae from I and I Riddim, lawn games and food trucks. Admission is free, and the event runs from 1 to 4 p.m.
Oktoberfests: Breweries hosting special events on Saturday include Other Half, which is serving three new beers at its Ivy City brewery and hosting out-of-town guests, including Halfway Crooks and Schilling; and Bluejacket, where four German-style lagers will be poured from traditional gravity casks. In Maryland, a party at Owen’s Ordinary at Pike and Rose highlights Oktoberfest beers from the Free State as well as Germany.
One day isn’t enough? Two Virginia breweries are among those making a weekend of Oktoberfest: Wheatland Spring, in Waterford, is tapping four beers at the farm brewery on Saturday, including a festbier, with German music, games and contests. Sunday will have a family focus. Meanwhile, Ashburn’s Lost Rhino will have games and German food and beer on the menu on Saturday and Sunday.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Yoga at the National Building Museum: Early morning stretches between the Corinthian columns of the National Building Museum’s Great Hall have returned. Beth A. Wolfe, an Arlington-based vinyasa yoga teacher, leads the class, which is welcoming to beginners and seasoned yoga fans alike, with no previous experience required. Bring your own mat and purchase tickets ahead of time to save a spot. 10 to 11 a.m. $20.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
‘Martin Margiela: In His Own Words’ at Tribute: The last session of Tribute’s monthly “Intermission” program is a screening centered on Martin Margiela, one of the most influential and secretive figures in fashion. Though best known for his own fashion house, Margiela once served as an assistant at Jean Paul Gaultier and creative director at Hermès, and was notorious for not showing his face publicly. Featuring interviews with Margiela himself, Gaultier and fashion historian Olivier Saillard, the film shines a light on the fashion designer and his years of work. 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free.