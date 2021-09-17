Manger said he is most concerned about the potential for clashes between rally- goers and counterdemonstrators, who are expected to organize nearby. But his force is ready to meet challenges that may arise, he said, in part because of organizational changes made to the department since it was caught flat-footed when supporters of President Donald Trump breached the Capitol eight months ago in an attempt to overturn President Biden’s election victory. Those include an expanded internal intelligence operation.
The “Justice for J6” rally is planned to begin at noon at Union Square, a public park near the Capitol Reflecting Pool. Organizers are expecting around 700 attendees, according to a permit application submitted to the U.S. Capitol Police Board by Look Ahead America, a group that has planned protests in support of people arrested in the riot.
Manger confirmed that there have been “some threats of violence associated with the events” Saturday, but declined to speculate about their credibility.
“What we do know is the chatter we heard before January 6, the threats turned out to be credible,” he said. “So we’re not taking any chances.” He said officials are hopeful the day will remain peaceful, allowing groups to exercise their First Amendment rights.
D.C. officials, who noted that there are a number of public events planned in the city Saturday, said officers will have increased visibility across the District.
D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III, whose force will be fully activated Saturday, said that D.C. police will enforce “no gun zones” around demonstration areas.
“As a reminder, the District’s gun laws will be enforced,” he said Friday. “In the event we observe individuals in possession of a firearm we will take police action.”
D.C. law bans anyone — including those with conceal-carry permits — from carrying a firearm within 1,000 feet of first-amendment activity.
Organizers of the “Justice for J6” rally claim that many of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol and brawled with police, broke windows and threatened to harm lawmakers, were actually nonviolent and participating in a political protest. Nearly 140 police officers were assaulted during the attempted insurrection. The attack led to the deaths of five people, one of them a police officer.
Now, rally organizers contend, hundreds of people who have been charged with federal crimes during the January riot are “political prisoners,” an assertion that has exploded beyond the far right and been embraced in some mainstream conservatives.
There does not appear to be widespread mass coordination among right-wing extremists to attend. Instead, many users in far-right chat rooms have discouraged attendance, convincing themselves that the planned event is a “trap,” set up by federal officials to arrest them.
Matt Braynard, a former Trump campaign operative and executive director of Look Ahead America, has blamed a few “bad actors” for violence on Jan. 6 and has repeatedly insisted that his rally will be peaceful.
Still, in preparation for the rally, D.C. police activated all of its force for Sept. 17 and 18, Capitol Police requested support from neighboring police departments, including in Arlington County in Virginia, and Montgomery County in Maryland, temporary perimeter fencing has been reinstalled around the Capitol and lawmakers are being encouraged to avoid the Capitol on Saturday. These measures suggest law enforcement is taking a more assertive approach to Saturday’s rally after the security failures during the insurrection. Capitol Police also called on the National Guard to be on standby.
Manger cast the rally as an opportunity to practice robust security posture for future demonstrations that pose threats to the nation’s capital.
The heightened security operation is grounded in a new intelligence protocols, said Assistant Chief of Police for Protective and Intelligence Operation Yogananda Pittman, which include intelligence briefings to rank-and-file officers. Acting Assistant Chief of Capitol Police Sean Gallagher said the department also conducted multiple training exercises for its civil disturbance units and exercises with multiple state, local and federal agencies to “test and validate the plan for this weekend.”