But he took on a prominent role in efforts to undo the former president’s defeat that year. A conservative nonprofit with ties to Trump’s legal team paid him $40,000 to serve as an “expert witness” in challenges to the election results in Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin. He also raised $675,000 on the Christian crowdfunding website GiveSendGo for analyses that were used in legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Michigan, according to affidavits submitted in federal court and his testimony in Georgia.