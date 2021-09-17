A 77 percent majority of Republican voters plan to vote on Election Day, up from 54 percent according to last year’s exit polls. Also more Democrats and independents plan to vote in person this year than did last year: 55 percent of Democrats plan to vote on Election Day, up from 31 percent who did last year. And 70 percent of independents plan to cast ballots on Nov. 2, up from 44 percent who did in 2020.