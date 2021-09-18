Now, rally organizers argue, those people are facing unjust charges and being detained as “political prisoners,” an assertion that has exploded beyond the far right and been embraced in mainstream conservatism.
Large crowds not anticipated
The “Justice for J6” rally is scheduled to begin at noon at Union Square, a public park near the Capitol Reflecting Pool. Organizers are expecting around 700 attendees, according to a permit application submitted to the U.S. Capitol Police Board by Look Ahead America, a group that has planned protests in support of people arrested in the riot.
However, many far-right extremists have actually discouraged people from attending this rally, and there does not appear to be widespread coordination to bring people to the demonstration, researchers who study domestic extremism said.
Users in far-right Internet forums and groups have claimed without evidence that the rally is a “trap,” created by the federal government to lure demonstrators to Washington, where federal officials will arrest them. Users also allege without evidence that the event will be infiltrated by left-wing activists who will disguise themselves as Trump supporters and deliberately cause trouble to make the rallygoers look unlawful.
These fears, which have increased as hundreds of Jan. 6 rioters have been arrested, have undercut the rally’s support on social media and message boards.
“There are more hurdles here in place than reasons for people to come out to this event,” said Cassie Miller, a senior research analyst with the Southern Poverty Law Center. “People are simply just too fearful after all of the arrests related to Jan. 6 to go out and do this kind of big nationwide event.”
Law enforcement taking precautions
Still, law enforcement is preparing for any situation. The rally comes at a time when the nation’s capital is still recovering from multiple attacks following the insurrection. In April, a man rammed his car into a barricade outside the Capitol, killing a Capitol Police officer. Last month, a man who claimed he had a bomb parked a truck near the Capitol and demanded to speak to President Biden. And earlier this week, a man with a bayonet and machete was arrested near the Democratic National Committee headquarters.
The Department of Defense approved the Capitol Police’s request to provide 100 members of the D.C. National Guard to support law enforcement efforts for the rally, according to department spokesman Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell. They will be stationed at the D.C. Armory and deployed if requested to protect the Capitol and congressional office buildings.
Temporary perimeter fencing was reinstalled, just two months after the barrier — which had been one of the last remaining symbols of the inadequate security response to the riot — was removed. Because the rally is on a Saturday, Congress won’t be in session and members aren’t expected to be in the building.
Law enforcement appears to be taking a more assertive approach to Saturday’s rally after the security failures on Jan. 6. Capitol Police requested support from neighboring police departments, including in Arlington County in Virginia and Montgomery County in Maryland, those departments said. D.C. police activated their entire force for Friday and Saturday. Members of Congress and their staffs have been encouraged to avoid the Capitol on Saturday.
“What we do know is the chatter we heard before Jan. 6, the threats turned out to be credible,” U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said at a news conference Friday. “So we’re not taking any chances.”
Look Ahead America, the organization that planned Saturday’s rally and is led by former Trump 2016 campaign staffer Matt Braynard, has argued that the Justice Department is treating the Jan. 6 defendants more harshly than people arrested during last year’s racial justice protests or those arrested in the District after Trump’s inauguration.
“This is a purely patriotic exercise of First Amendment rights of fellow humans, fellow Americans who have been denied their civil rights because of their political beliefs,” Braynard said, emphasizing that his rally would be peaceful.
Nearby gatherings planned
About one mile from the Capitol rally, organizers are planning a counter-demonstration at Freedom Plaza from noon to 4 p.m., billing it as a celebratory event with food and music to denounce the presence of “Jan. 6 insurrectionists, Nazis, and white supremacists” in Washington. Those organizers have not provided a crowd estimate but encouraged families to bring children.
“We recognize that a show of nonviolent force holds the power to silence their hateful and ridiculous ideology,” organizers of the counter-demonstration wrote to The Washington Post. “From our event’s start to finish to the departure of those that join us, we will ensure the safety of those in our space. We keep us safe.”
Also on Saturday are the annual H Street Festival in Northeast D.C. that typically attracts thousands; a Howard University football game at Audi Field in Southwest D.C.; a baseball game at Nationals Park; and a Harry Styles concert at Capital One Arena downtown.
John Boardman, executive secretary-treasurer of Unite Here Local 25, which represents 7,200 hotel workers in the D.C. area, said occupancy reports for hotels in the city and suburbs do not show any “unusual increase.”
Even the Proud Boys, a far-right group with a history of violence that includes participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection, discouraged members from attending Saturday’s rally. After videos posted last month on social media showed Randy Ireland, who claimed to be president of a New York Proud Boys chapter, urging other Proud Boys to go to the rally outside the Capitol, the Proud Boys quickly disavowed the message and told their members to stay home. The group threatened that any Proud Boys who do attend would be “banished from the fraternity,” and some chapters called for Ireland to step down.
Ireland said in an interview on Friday that he is no longer a Proud Boy and was on his way to Washington for the rally.