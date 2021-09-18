Even the Proud Boys, a far-right group with a history of violence that includes participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection, discouraged members from attending Saturday’s rally. After videos posted last month on social media showed Randy Ireland, who claimed to be president of a New York Proud Boys chapter, urging other Proud Boys to go to the rally outside the Capitol, the Proud Boys quickly disavowed the message and told their members to stay home. The group threatened that any Proud Boys who do attend would be “banished from the fraternity,” and some chapters called for Ireland to step down.