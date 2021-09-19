Jeziah did all he could to take the pressure off Jefferson, whom he and Chase call “G-ma,” so she could take care of herself. He greeted mourners, making sure to find out how they knew his father. He handed out the programs. He even scooped up Chase, who had been running around the sanctuary, as Jefferson, wearing a yellow dress, tried to take a moment for herself. “He was just trying to hold it together and keep moving,” Jefferson said.