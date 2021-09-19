The bus, which had no passengers aboard, struck a Honda Passport and landed in part on top of the Passport, said Shiera Goff, director of public information for Montgomery County police. That initial collision then led to multiple subsequent collisions, she said.
In all, four vehicles, plus the bus, were involved in the incident, Goff said.
Montgomery County’s collision reconstruction team was investigating. Nobody was immediately charged.
The collision temporarily shut down southbound traffic on Rockville Pike and on Congressional Lane, authorities said.