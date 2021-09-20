“There are more housing tools than ever, but that doesn’t mean it’s aligning with the timing that people need them,” said Nadeau, who pointed to the District’s housing voucher program as a solution that often moves too slowly for people in dire straits. “Ultimately [engagement] is what leads to people accepting the help we have, combined with putting more resources into ending chronic homelessness. It has got to be both. If we have a bucket of money, but we haven’t evaluated or built trust with them, then we’re not going to be able to house them.”