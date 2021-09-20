At the heart of the debate is whether Kizer, now 21, should have access to a law known as the affirmative defense. In June, an appeals court ruled that Kizer should indeed have the chance to present evidence that her crime was a “direct result” of the trafficking she experienced. If a judge, and then a jury, ruled in her favor, Kizer could then be acquitted of some or all the charges against her in the death of Randall Phillip Volar III.