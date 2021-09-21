But Sunday, the Senate parliamentarian, who was evaluating if this measure was enough of a budget matter to be considered in the package, advised against it, ruling it is “not appropriate” for that type of measure.
Mena disagrees with that assessment. He said he pays taxes with an IRS-issued Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) since he is unable to receive a Social Security number and has continued to work in construction during the pandemic as an “essential worker” doing water proofing.
“We are contributing to the economy, and we already prove it,” said Mena, 40 of Reisterstown, Md., who is the sole provider for his pregnant wife, three kids, ages 15, 9 and 19 months, and mother-in-law. “We’re valuable here to pay taxes. We’re valuable here to help build the economy, and they even call us ‘essential.’"
On Tuesday, Mena is joining other immigrants, advocates and community members in Washington to push back, demanding that Congress include a pathway to citizenship in the budget reconciliation package and emphasizing the crucial role of immigrants in the U.S. economy. They are also pressing Congress to pass ambitious climate legislation and support caregivers, arguing these issues disproportionally affect communities of color.
“We elected a Democrat majority in Congress, and they have pledged to deliver a path to citizenship. Now it’s up to us to make sure they deliver on that promise,” CASA Executive Director Gustavo Torres said in a statement. “This is a movement moment and we must be committed to holding the line.”
In Schumer’s Brooklyn neighborhood, and in migrant communities across the U.S., hopes that the Senate majority leader can deliver immigration reform
Organizers at CASA, a Latino and immigrant organization behind the march, estimate thousands of people will join them for the “Welcome Back Congress — March for Citizenship, Care, and Climate” event. They plan to gather at noon at Benjamin Banneker Park before marching toward the U.S. Capitol, with a stop at the ICE headquarters.
“If our futures here had no economic impact … then we would not be taxed,” said Aguilar, the Virginia director for CASA. “It’s another signaling that this population is invisible to this society.”
Aguilar said for four years under the Trump administration, his community felt like “enemies of the country.” President Donald Trump tried to wall off the country from immigrants with physical barricades across borderlands and directives that separated migrant children from parents. The government, Aguilar said, did as much as possible to “remove” and “silence” immigrants.
At least now, under the Biden administration, Aguilar said he feels the community can protest for a potential solution.
“There’s thousands and thousands of people out there like me … that can help this country to boost their economy,” said Mena, who also said he earned a degree in his home country of Nicaragua in international business and finance. He said he struggled to earn enough money to buy school supplies for his children this year and was unable to access benefits from pandemic relief programs. Citizenship, he said, would open up opportunities for better employment and support.
Senate Democrats planned to create a path to legal residency and then U.S. citizenship for as many as 8 million of the 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States in budget reconciliation because that package only requires a simple majority to pass, allowing Democrats to push this through without Republican support.
A majority of Americans, 65 percent, believe undocumented immigrants currently living in the United States should be allowed to stay and apply for citizenship, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released in February. There’s still a partisan split, the poll shows, with 89 percent of Democrats in support and 41 percent of Republicans.
Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a nonpartisan arbiter of the Senate’s rules, said that granting legal residency to millions of immigrants would be a “tremendous and enduring policy change that dwarfs its budgetary impact.” In response, Republicans supported the decision while Senate Democrats and advocates said they would keep pushing immigration reform in the budget plan and explore alternative proposals.
“We are deeply disappointed in this decision but the fight to provide lawful status for immigrants in budget reconciliation continues,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement late Sunday. “Senate Democrats have prepared alternate proposals and will be holding additional meetings with the Senate parliamentarian in the coming days.”
But Senate Democrats and the White House do not have to follow MacDonough’s recommendation. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), tweeted on Sunday that Schumer and the White House “can and should ignore it.”
“We can’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to do the right thing,” Omar wrote.