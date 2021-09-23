Latin American Film Festival at AFI Silver: Local film fans were hoping to reacquaint themselves this year with the area’s wide-ranging selection of film festivals that dot the calendar. While some have remained online only for the time being, the AFI Silver Theatre will venture back into in its spacious Silver Spring home with the annual Latin American Film Festival. The reliably interesting collection of films from throughout Latin America (as well as Spain and Portugal) is usually your best — and sometimes only — chance to see past and future Oscar selections from these nations in a stateside theater. After kicking off with “A Cop Movie,” an award-winning look at police in Mexico City, the full slate of 49 features includes “Heroic Losers,” an Argentine heist flick in the spirit of “Ocean’s 11,” and “Emptiness,” which chronicles the life of two undocumented Chinese migrants navigating a seedy underworld in Ecuador. Through Oct. 13. Tickets for individual screenings are $13-$15, and festival passes run from $150 to $200.