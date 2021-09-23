DC Beer Week events: The annual celebration of local breweries and beers rolls on with Sunday, with two big events on Thursday. First, Atlas Brew Works throws an Oktoberfest-style party at its Half Street location. Swing by the beer garden between 6 and 9 p.m. for polka music, brats and mugs of Atlas’ golden Festbier — lighter and hoppier than the traditional caramel-flavored marzen that’s popular at this time of year. For those who are more comfortable with events in the virtual realm, the Heurich House hosts a panel discussion with beer writer Jamaal Lemon, whose “Tek Cyear uh de Root,” a three-part series examining the history of beer and race in Charleston, S.C., was published on Good Beer Hunting earlier this year. Lemon is joined by three beer historians to talk about his article and what it says about brewing and race, down to the present day. The discussion is free and held over Zoom, beginning at 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
Art All Night: Art All Night began in Shaw in 2011, an after-hours festival inspired by Paris’s Nuit Blanche, packed with visual arts, music, dance and theater. This year, 17 neighborhoods are participating over two nights, from Congress Heights and Minnesota Avenue to Glover Park and Tenleytown. It’s a wildly popular event — Shaw Main Streets says attendance in 2019 was “approximately 30,000.” Each neighborhood adds its own flavor, which means Trouble Funk and E.U. playing go-go in Anacostia, the No Kings Collective hosting a block party with DJs and artists in Franklin Square downtown, and outdoor films, comedy and poetry readings on upper Georgia Avenue. No matter where you go, look for live music, fashion shows, film screenings, pop-up galleries, murals and art installations. Links to individual neighborhood schedules can be found on dcartallnight.org. Friday and Saturday.
Outlaw Music Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion: Willie Nelson is back on the road at age 88, and he enlisted fellow Americana musicians to come with him as part of the Outlaw Music Festival. The gig at Merriweather will feature Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule and Kathleen Edwards, as well as a vendor village with crafts from local artisans. Proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of the performance is required to enter. 4 p.m. $45-$99.50.
Jau Ocean at Pie Shop: Rick Irby’s latest full-length project began life as a country record of love songs that he’d written for girlfriends over the last decade or so, which turned out “pretty sad,” he recalled with a laugh. But after moving into a new house and setting up a recording studio, Irby realized those country song lyrics could be repurposed with a new set of instrumentals under his Jau Ocean moniker. “Lifted” is far from “pretty sad”: It’s lush, sun-kissed and psychedelic, with dollops of walloping funk. Even its most downcast song — his take on the Delta Blues of Louie Lasky’s “How You Want Your Rollin’ Done” — grooves with slide guitar and stomping drums. 8 p.m. $15.
DC Beer Week events: Sure, Right Proper, Hellbender and DC Brau’s brewers know how to make beer. But can they sing? The Karaoke Battle of the Brewers at Metrobar pits representatives from five D.C. breweries against each other in a friendly competition. Thankfully, there will be plenty of local craft beer for both the audience and the participants. After Thursday’s Zoom discussion, Heurich House opens its back garden for an in-person happy hour with beers from eight D.C. breweries and a chance to tour the Carriage House gallery, where guests can explore the history of the Christian Heurich Brewing Company, which was open from 1873 to 1956.
The name is “Beer Week,” but other beverages are welcome to join the party, too. Anxo’s Orchard Funk focuses on three Bière de Pomme collaborations, created by blending apple juice with beers from Oxbow, Hi-Wire and Bruery Terreux, but the Brightwood cidery will also pour imported ciders, craft beers and cocktails, along with cider-pressing demos on the patio.
Saturday, Sept. 25
NextFest: A collaboration between local jazz institution CapitalBop, Moechella creators Long Live Go-Go and nonprofit community park promoters Washington Parks and People, the inaugural NextFest celebrates D.C.’s homegrown jazz, funk and go-go. Nine acts perform on two stages in Meridian Hill Park, also known as Malcolm X Park, including bounce beat veterans TOB Band and Show, drummer Nasar Abadey leading jazz ensemble Supernova, and singer and rapper Maimouna Youssef, a.k.a. Mumu Fresh. Across the street, the Josephine Butler Parks Center will host art installations, a video game truck and public discussions with musicians. Noon to 10 p.m. Free.
Pumpkin Festival at Butler’s Orchard: From a pick-your-own pumpkin field to hayrides to giant slides, the annual festival at Butler’s Orchard in Germantown has something to delight every child. (You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy pumpkin cannons, the corn maze or the cidery, either.) Tickets include all the climbing and jumping and visits to the barn, and pumpkins can be purchased for 69 cents per pound. Note that visitors must reserve a specific time slot for entry, and visitors without advance tickets may be turned away if the farm is full. Through Oct. 31, open Wednesday to Sunday and Columbus Day. $10-$17.
DC Bike Ride: The DC Bike Ride went virtual in 2020, but technology can’t replicate feeling the wind on your face as you zip by the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial alongside thousands of other riders on car-free streets. This family-friendly Saturday morning ride returns this fall, plan from 4 spanning 20 miles around the National Mall and downtown D.C. with rest stops, music and snacks along the way. You can rent a bike and helmet for the ride, or bring your own to the starting line. 8 a.m. Start in West Potomac Park. $33.50-$175.
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library Grand Opening: After more than three years of renovations, D.C.’s flagship Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library reopened to the public in September 2020. However, with services limited because of the pandemic, there was little chance to celebrate. The library is finally throwing its coming out party this weekend, showcasing its impressive new facilities with an all-day party that includes a reading with Michael W. Twitty, the James Beard Award-winning author of “The Cooking Gene”; poetry readings; story time for children; a dance performance by Step Afrika!; live music for adults from go-go band Bela Dona, and a family show by Baba Ras D; tours of the building’s rooftop reading space and its permanent exhibitions; and live podcast recordings. Come back for the citywide Art All Night, beginning at 9 p.m., and catch a screening of the documentary “Go-Go City” and discussion with filmmaker Sam George, and hear DJ Kool and a performance by Black Alley. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and again at 9 p.m. Free.
Field of Screams opening weekend: Copious amounts of fake blood go into the making of this Olney Halloween attraction, which The Post rated as the area’s scariest in 2019. The annual Maryland scare-a-thon is back after a limited run in 2020, daring visitors to hike through haunted forests filled with zombies and gruesome scenes before entering the blood-splattered Slaughter House. (One ticket is good for both trails.) Tickets must be purchased online, and masks are required indoors. Through Nov. 6, open weekends and select Thursdays. $40-$65 per person.
Mosaic Fall Festival: Fairfax’s Mosaic District moves the dining and shopping into the streets at its annual festival, with vendors selling handmade and vintage items; more than 40 restaurants; a beer and wine garden; a farmers market; and live music and fashion shows on the center stage. Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.
Celebrate Petworth: The seven-year-old celebration of the Petworth neighborhood returns to the 800 block of Upshur Street, with a Taste of Petworth restaurant showcase; a kids zone with music, theater and dancing; a dog show; storytelling and a local oral history project; DJs and bands; and free skating lessons. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.
Maryland Seafood Fall Festival: It’s appropriate that a celebration of blue crabs and local oysters is held at Sandy Point State Park, right on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay. In addition to steamed crabs (order ahead), a crab soup cook-off and a beer and oyster tasting, this 54-year-old festival includes vendors selling all kinds of seafood — crab pretzels, crab fries, crab cakes, fried shrimp, lobster rolls — plus live music, lawn games, and an area with games and activities for kids. Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. $10-$15, $65 VIP. Free for children 12 and younger.
DC Beer Week events: Right Proper Brewing wraps up DC Beer Week with a block party at its Shaw brewpub. Outside, the Black Beer Garden features beers from local Black-owned craft breweries and brands, including the new Urban Garden Brewing. (Founder Eamoni Tate-Collier brewed her first commercial beer at Right Proper in 2019.) Look for live music, DJs, artists and comedians on the plaza outside the Howard Theatre, as well as inside the brewery, from 5 p.m. to midnight. 3 Stars Brewing is best known for its IPAs and sour ales, but the brewery has been producing more pilsners and lagers in recent months, leading to the debut of the brewery’s first Oktoberfest offering. The launch party includes live music and German food from Meats and Foods and Bread Furst; $15 tickets include a souvenir mug and a first pour of Festbier.
Finally, it’s not strictly related to DC Beer Week, but Saturday is also Zwanze Day, an annual event where a limited number of bars around the world tap a brand-new beer from Cantillon, a revered lambic brewery in Brussels. The Sovereign is our region’s representative, and opens its doors at 10 a.m. to serve a selection of rare Cantillon bottles and drafts, including the 2020 Zwanze, made with beetroot. The actual tapping of the 2021 Zwanze beer — Parasol, a lambic with oranges — is at 3 p.m., but the Sovereign will start selling tickets that guarantee a pour as soon as doors open.
Sunday, Sept. 26
‘Toni Stone’ at Nationals Park: Toni Stone became the first woman to play in a professional men’s league when she took the field for the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro American League in 1953. Her story inspired the play “Toni Stone,” which is being performed at Arena Stage from Sept. 3 through Oct. 3. But Stone’s story deserves a bigger stage, so the Aug. 26 performance will be simulcast from the Kreeger Theatre onto the center field video screen at Nationals Park. The evening includes a ceremonial first pitch, concessions and a raffle for Toni Stone bobbleheads. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m., and Nationals Park gates open at 5:30 p.m. Free.
Denzel Carousel 100th Anniversary Final Celebration at Glen Echo Park: Over the last seven months, Glen Echo Park has celebrated the 100th birthday of its beloved Denzel Carousel, one of the most beautiful in the region, with lectures, story times and family days. The season comes to an end this weekend, but not before one more day of musical performances, crafting, stories and, of course, carousel rides. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission to activities is free; Carousel $5 for unlimited rides in a four-hour window.
DC Record Fair at Eaton DC: The DC Record Fair makes a triumphant return (cue the music) to the Eaton Hotel, with more than 30 vinyl vendors from all over the east coast filling the Beverly Snow warehouse space. The all-day affair, now its in 12th year, includes music spun by DJs to set the mood, as well as food and drink. Event goers are asked to wear masks while browsing for that rare find. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.
Boundary Stone 10th anniversary: Boundary Stone was a trendsetter when it opened in 2011 — a cozy neighborhood pub that made people venture there from Shaw or Truxton Circle, eager to eat deviled eggs or wings while sipping craft beers, listening to the free jukebox and chatting with the bartender and the folks on neighboring stools, especially during Eagles games. After closing over the winter of 2020, the Stone reopened over in April and is back in the groove, just in time to mark its 10th anniversary. The party includes live music from the Semi-Sensational Sessionists (featuring open mike host Reed Doherty) and the debuts of two adult drinks: If Someone Asks, This is Where I’ll Be, a sessionable (4 percent ABV) collaboration between Other Half and DC Brau, and an exclusive 10-year-old single-barrel rye whiskey from Pennsylvania’s Hughes Brothers Distillery, selected by Boundary Stone. 4 to 10 p.m. Free.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Chiiild at Songbyrd: When Yonatan Ayal sings “I’ll take the load and leave you weightless,” on “Weightless” he means it: The third track on Chiiild’s debut album, “Hope for Sale,” serves as a sort of thesis for a project in which 11 songs breeze by, never lingering long enough on the melancholy so that it feels miserable. As Chiiild, Ayal and partner Pierre-Luc Rioux deliver funky R&B efforts on tracks such as “Awake” with singer Mahalia, where horns liven up a song that is, lyrically, a late night “Where are you?” text. And they surprise on the lyricless “13 Months of Sunshine.” The song starts haunting and slow with a distant guitar but builds to irresistible, Ethiopian-inspired strumming and serene drums for a perfectly placed mid-album cool off. 8 p.m. $20-$25.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Katie Toupin at DC9: Katie Toupin has taken a sharp turn musically since leaving the Americana band Houndmouth in 2016. Leaning into pop, her first solo album, “Magnetic Moves,” released in 2019, showed off her strong songwriting abilities. On her 2021 “Little Heart” EP, Toupin challenges herself to write with the same vulnerability but in a more concise way. It’s only five songs and about 15 minutes long but such lyrics as “All the walls started getting too close, all of my friends were as pale as a ghost” on “Don’t Wanna Die” leave a lasting impression. Toupin opens the EP with “Astronaut,” singing, “When I grow up, I wanna be an astronaut.” Her vocals somehow sound far away and the song feels like you’re remembering your own childhood optimism. Amy Winehouse’s influence is undeniable in “Don’t Wanna Die,” where Toupin’s vocals almost crack as she wails the song’s catchy title. Toupin continues to remind listeners she can still shine solo. 8 p.m. $13-$15.