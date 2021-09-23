Travis Garland, a former airman who was investigated for homosexuality the year before “don’t ask” took effect, said he has felt acute pain as the men he served with begin to retire with full benefits and income. The Air Force allowed him to leave with an honorable discharge, but they pushed him out just three years after he enlisted. He lives in Norfolk now, and he has long worked in jobs that provide entertainment on military bases, but he’s missed out on other government jobs, he said, and he wonders if employers have passed him up because his Air Force certificate of release says “admitted homosexual.”