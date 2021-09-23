On the morning of Aug. 26, according to charging documents, a woman reported to law enforcement that a police officer pointed a firearm at her. The woman said a silver F1-50 truck “cut off” her vehicle while driving on Route 50 near Riva Road, according to charging documents.
Both drivers continued into Annapolis and reached the intersection of Forest Drive and Chinquapin Round Road. The woman exited her vehicle at the intersection and asked, “Why are you trying to kill me?” to the driver of the silver F-150 truck, who police identified as Thornley by his Maryland driver’s license, according to charging documents.
Thornley allegedly responded by pointing his duty weapon at her and threatening to shoot if the woman did not get back, according to charging documents. He drove away and the woman followed behind him, charging documents said. No injuries were reported, police said.
Annapolis police later interviewed Thornley at his home. The incident started when Thornley observed a “blue Honda” driving aggressively, Thornley told officers in the charging documents.
When both cars continued to the intersection, “a lady exited her vehicle and began yelling and walking toward his truck,” Thornley told officers, according to charging documents, and “that he brandished his firearm and pointed it in her direction.” He also told the woman to get away from his truck, Thornley told officers, according to charging documents.
Thornley was in uniform during the incident traveling home from work in his personal vehicle, police said. Thornley did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Online court records did not list an attorney for him. The department’s Internal Affairs Division has launched an investigation, police said. Thornley is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol and joined the department in 2003, police said. He is suspended without pay.