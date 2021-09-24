Grimes, 26, said he is sure the new facility that he is helping build will be an improvement. “It’s a very dark place, a very dark place,” he said of 801 East, where he had at that point been sleeping for two months. “I mostly pray that God would not bring any of the demons that trouble that shelter over there. It’s run like a prison.” Grimes adds, “This shelter we all are building right here, I can tell it’s going to be run different.”