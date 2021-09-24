Democrats intend to pass the bill through reconciliation, meaning it can pass the Senate with a simple majority and does not need to withstand the filibuster — but Democrats can’t afford a single defection in the evenly divided chamber, unless Republicans improbably cross over. Centrists including Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have said they would not vote for a package with a $3.5 trillion price tag, prompting a meeting this week with President Biden, who asked them to define what scope they would support.