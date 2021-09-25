Joseph DeMattos, president of the Health Facilities Association of Maryland, said that while nursing homes have generally been “holding their own” against the delta surge, there are disparities across the state. Skilled nursing facilities in liberal, affluent Montgomery County, where 75 percent of all residents — and 96 percent of those above 65 — are vaccinated, have been better able to beat back the virus than facilities along the state’s rural eastern and western shores, where less than half of the total population has gotten their shots.