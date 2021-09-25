Roughly 5,900 men, women and children who had escaped the chaos and the Taliban in Kabul were now sleeping on cots in barracks and tractor trailers at the Virginia National Guard installation, one of three military bases in Virginia where Afghans are being temporarily housed before being resettled in communities across the United States. The makeshift village was largely invisible to anyone beyond the gates of the military base — as were the Afghans within it. They were nowhere to be seen in Blackstone, but somehow seemed to be everywhere too, as their arrival transfixed the community.