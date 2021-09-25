On the first Sunday in September, Warren appealed to his congregation from the pulpit in Spring Hill’s sanctuary. “One of the things I want you to think about: Imagine yourself having to leave everything that you own and possess, and go to a foreign land that you have never been to before with nothing but what you have on your back,” he told his congregation. “Would you not want someone, anyone, to offer a helping hand to you? Well, I’ll tell you, Spring Hill, you stepped up to the plate.”