Jerry Irvine, a spokesman for the commission, said the two collapses appear to be linked: The section of sewer is connected to three pump houses, which causes unusually high levels of the gases.
“You can’t vent it out, it would be really unfortunate for the neighbors,” Irvine said. “It’s just a difficult stretch of pipe.”
Joe Rivers, who lives near the collapse, said he could smell sewage when he took his dogs out for a walk Saturday. He said WSSC ought to find a long-term solution.
“It doesn’t make sense for them to let it happen frequently,” he said.
A nearby section of the sewer previously collapsed in November. WSSC spent $480,000 to build a bypass and another $80,000 on the repair, Irvine said. Because of the woods, he said crews had to build a path out to the work site, which accounted for much of the cost.