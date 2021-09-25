A sewer pipe in Germantown collapsed for the second time in under a year Friday, probably because of an unusual buildup of corrosive gases, according to the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission.

On Saturday, crews were working to gain access to the site of the collapse, which is in a wooded area behind houses on Porterfield Way. WSSC said that more than 10,000 gallons of sewage had overflowed and that untreated wastewater was making its way into Seneca Creek.

Jerry Irvine, a spokesman for the commission, said the two collapses appear to be linked: The section of sewer is connected to three pump houses, which causes unusually high levels of the gases.

“You can’t vent it out, it would be really unfortunate for the neighbors,” Irvine said. “It’s just a difficult stretch of pipe.”

Joe Rivers, who lives near the collapse, said he could smell sewage when he took his dogs out for a walk Saturday. He said WSSC ought to find a long-term solution.

“It doesn’t make sense for them to let it happen frequently,” he said.

A nearby section of the sewer previously collapsed in November. WSSC spent $480,000 to build a bypass and another $80,000 on the repair, Irvine said. Because of the woods, he said crews had to build a path out to the work site, which accounted for much of the cost.