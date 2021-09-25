Jerry Irvine, a spokesman for the commission, said the two collapses in Montgomery County appear to be linked: The section of sewer line is connected to three pump houses and experiences unusually high levels of the gases.
“You can’t vent it out. It would be really unfortunate for the neighbors,” Irvine said. “It’s just a difficult stretch of pipe.”
Joe Rivers, who lives near the collapse, said he could smell sewage when he took his dogs out for a walk Saturday. He said WSSC ought to find a long-term solution.
“It doesn’t make sense for them to let it happen frequently,” he said.
A nearby section of the sewer pipe collapsed in November. WSSC spent $480,000 to build a bypass and $80,000 on the repair, Irvine said. Because the site of the collapse was in the woods, crews had to build a path to the location, and this accounted for much of the overall cost of the repair project, he said.