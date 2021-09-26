Democrats say that they think voters will respond well to McAuliffe’s strong stances for pandemic-related mandates, seeing how much is at stake in the race. And there’s no sign they will let up on the issue of vaccine requirements. On Thursday, the Democratic Party of Virginia hosted a call with doctors who endorsed McAuliffe, as a way to emphasize “the stakes of this governor’s race as relates to COVID-19 and keeping Virginians safe and healthy.”