The American Horticultural Society (AHS) announced late Sunday that its board had voted to reject a new offer from the Northern Virginia Park Authority (NOVA Parks) to purchase historic River Farm, formerly part of George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate.

The statement by AHS board chair Terry Hayes described the negotiations as a “positive experience” and welcomed further talks about the property, which serves as AHS’s headquarters. The amount of the bid was not disclosed.

NOVA Parks has sought to buy the 27.6 acres outright or enter a partnership with AHS. Five members of AHS’s evenly divided board issued a separate statement Monday calling for accelerated efforts to preserve the site and ensure AHS’s permanent stewardship — perhaps by exploring alternatives to a sale — in light of a recent proposal by a developer to buy River Farm and two adjoining properties.

The proposal, by A. Wayne Johnson, envisions preserving River Farm as part of a $300 million complex with a restaurant, a small culinary school, additional homes and a clubhouse suitable for weddings and other events.