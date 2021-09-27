NOVA Parks has sought to buy the 27.6 acres outright or enter a partnership with AHS. Five members of AHS’s evenly divided board issued a separate statement Monday calling for accelerated efforts to preserve the site and ensure AHS’s permanent stewardship — perhaps by exploring alternatives to a sale — in light of a recent proposal by a developer to buy River Farm and two adjoining properties.
The proposal, by A. Wayne Johnson, envisions preserving River Farm as part of a $300 million complex with a restaurant, a small culinary school, additional homes and a clubhouse suitable for weddings and other events.