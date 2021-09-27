Also on Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced that earlier this month, agriculture specialists at Dulles barred other prohibited items from passing through the airport.
A woman on a flight from Ethiopia had 66 pounds of edible cow skins confiscated Sept. 7, the agency said Monday. A man on the same flight had 44 pounds of dried beef seized. The meat was incinerated, authorities said.
Wood bark or medicinal herbs in the passengers’ bags also carried insects, larva and potential plant disease, which were sent to an entomologist and pathologist at the Agriculture Department, according to Customs and Border Protection. Neither passenger was fined.
“It’s just somebody traveling to visit somebody in the States and they bring some food over with them,” said customs spokesman Stephen Sapp. “We’re trying to make sure we don’t allow invasive insects to become established.”