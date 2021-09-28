During the pandemic, women were hit harder by job losses than men. From February 2020 to May 2020, 11.5 million women lost their jobs, compared to 9 million men, according to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. Women-dominated fields, like service jobs, retail, hospitality and child care, sustained the most job losses. Some women also decided to leave the workforce to take care of their children, who were out of school and learning virtually.