By Nicole AsburyToday at 9:01 a.m. EDTThe southbound ramp at Benfield Boulevard connecting to Interstate 97 was closed Wednesday morning near Millersville, Md., after a fatal tractor-trailer crash, according to Maryland State Police.Police were investigating the crash in Anne Arundel County at 5:09 a.m. Wednesday. The tractor-trailer was on its side. One fatality was reported.All northbound lanes were open Wednesday.