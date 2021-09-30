Sheila the Band at DC9: The D.C. trio’s music, a blend of rock-and-roll, R&B, sick instrument solos with powerful vocals, begs to be performed live. Sheila the Band’s 2016 album “We Gon’ Be Alright,” ruminates on love, forgiveness and everything in between. Their new album “Protect Your Heart,” released in July, is about how art is anything and everything you need it to be — from the work you create, to your self-worth and more. The trio — Sha’Air Hawkins, Courtney Tucker and Rhea Tucker — creates music that soothes the soul, critiquing systems of power while weaving musical reveries that wash over you anew. On the defiant “With All Disrespect,” the band wants change, asking, “Why you telling me that this life ain’t fair, when my hands were already up in the air?” And in “Land on Your Feet,” there’s a steady drum buildup that explodes in a repeated vocal proclamation with an eternally relevant, universal question: “Do you see the light?” Yes, yes we do. 8 p.m. $12.