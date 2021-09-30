Police said they had obtained an arrest warrant for Kirkland earlier this week in a domestic-related homicide. Kirkland was charged in the fatal shooting of Moyonna Tillman, 24, of Clinton, police said.
Officers had responded to the same street about 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 after a report of a shooting. They found Tillman with gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home, police said. She died at a hospital.
Detectives are investigating a motive, police said.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause and manner of Kirkland’s death, police said.