A man wanted in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Prince George’s County was found dead of what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday, Prince George’s County police said.

Officers responded to the 10900 block of Hackberry Court in Clinton around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said. They found James Kirkland, 25, of Clinton, shot outside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating his death as a suicide, authorities said.

Police said they had obtained an arrest warrant for Kirkland earlier this week in a domestic-related homicide. Kirkland was charged in the fatal shooting of Moyonna Tillman, 24, of Clinton, police said.

Officers had responded to the same street about 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 after a report of a shooting. They found Tillman with gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home, police said. She died at a hospital.

Detectives are investigating a motive, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause and manner of Kirkland’s death, police said.