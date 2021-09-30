Saturday’s events drew public attention after videos showing large fights began circulating on social media. The melee prompted the park to close an hour early and resulted in operational changes for the remainder of the season, a spokesman for the park said.
Because of what a park representative described as “improper behavior,” Six Flags America will begin closing its gates at 9 p.m. No reentry will be allowed after 6 p.m., and no new entries will be allowed after 7 p.m., Six Flags said in a statement.
“We have a zero-tolerance policy for any inappropriate behavior at our park. We continuously evaluate our security and safety protocols, and meet regularly with local law enforcement to review and refine our practices,” Six Flags America said in a statement. “To avoid compromising the effectiveness of our security protocols, both seen and unseen, we do not disclose the details of our security plans.”
While this weekend’s events shocked many, outbreaks of violence during Fright Fest have been reported in the past. In September 2014, three teens were injured in fights at the park, resulting in a 15-year-old being placed in a medically induced coma.
A statement released by Prince George’s police said that officials meet regularly with Six Flags to discuss the park’s public safety and security plan and to offer any recommendations that they may have.