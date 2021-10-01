In less than a decade, Corado has grown the nonprofit from a small drop-in center with a handful of unpaid volunteers to an organization with more than 100 employees and nearly $3.5 million in annual revenue, serving thousands of people a year. Her own salary grew as the nonprofit did. In 2013, Corado earned just $31,895, according to federal tax filings; by 2019, Corado was earning close to $250,000.
Still, landlords have alleged that she did not pay rent. One sued her twice in landlord-tenant court, and another told the Washington Blade in April that she owed them more than $450,000.
On Friday, Corado said critics have accused her of earning too much money.
“They want to use me as a distraction,” she said in the Facebook video. “The reality is that I am not the cause of all of this. It’s called transphobia. In their eyes, trans people are only good to be sex workers.”
After city officials told Corado they would not renew the grant, she launched a GoFundMe appeal with an initial goal of raising $75,000. On Tuesday, Blackmon said the money would keep the shelter open for no more than a month. Donors have since contributed more than $110,000, but on Thursday night, Corado posted photographs on the GoFundMe page with a caption that said, “50 LGBTQIA lost their shelter beds and 30+ lost their jobs!”
In an email to The Post on Friday, Corado said that some of her clients refused to go to other shelters last night and instead returned to abusive families. Others returned to sex work.
“I stepped down to focus all the attention on the real issue, the clients not having a safe place to go and employees who will soon be homeless,” Corado wrote. “I am done being the center of the story.”
In the Facebook video, Corado said critics had accused her of putting the GoFundMe into her own pocket, but Blackmon will decide how to use the money for Casa Ruby.
On Friday, Covenant House opened a new low-barrier shelter for LGBTQ youth using a $648,000 grant from DHS. In her resignation video, Corado criticized the effort and suggested that the city had diverted the grant money she once received to Covenant House, a “non-LGBT organization.”
Corado also used her resignation video to accuse DHS employees of retaliating against her. She filed an administrative complaint against one in March. She said she has had a bad relationship with both DHS and the Mayor’s Office of LGBT Affairs, in part because she refused to open shelters in what she considered to be dangerous neighborhoods, and she pushed city officials to demand more from Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D).
She also said DHS employees had tried to force her to show leases for the properties she rents, as well as certificates of occupancy.
“As a person who holds trauma, PTSD, I don’t do well when people really threaten me,” Corado said. “When people threaten me, I have flashbacks.”
A survivor of sexual violence, she told The Post in 2016, “The only thing that kept me alive was doing this work.”
In the video Friday, Corado implied that she had been targeted because of her race. She fled El Salvador as a teenager during the civil war.
“People, they’re xenophobic,” Corado said. “You won’t see Latinos holding any type of power. And I was one, but the community embraced me for being a good human being.”
Corado said she plans to take a three-month sabbatical, then she might open a restaurant or bar to produce “private revenue” to benefit the nonprofit.
She said she also will create a search committee to find the next permanent executive director.
Blackmon is a Black trans woman who grew up in D.C. Corado said Blackmon has worked as the director of government affairs for the past year.
“It’s time to support the Black trans leader,” Corado said. “You didn’t want to support it because I’m not Black. You don’t have that excuse now.”
Blackmon said she hopes to move the focus away from Corado and back to the nonprofit’s mission.
“We’re not going to sit back and let the attack be on one person but the backlash has really hit so many other people,” Blackmon said. “These children whose parents are kicking them out in their teens and have nowhere to go. They didn’t have food to eat. These are the people who are truly impacted.”
Brittney Renee Mayes contributed to this report.