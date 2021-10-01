The report noted that although at least 50 percent of Housing Production Trust Fund spending is legally required to provide housing to households with incomes below 30 percent of the median annual family income — which in D.C. amounts to about $38,700 for a family of four — far less of the affordable housing created using city funds was affordable for the city’s poorest residents. Most of the affordable housing created was instead meant for households considered to be very-low income (50 percent of the median family income or $64,500 for a family of four) or low-income (80 percent of the median family income or $82,300 for a family of four).