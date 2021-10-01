Barron (D-Prince George’s) currently works for Whiteford Taylor & Preston focusing on “business litigation and crisis management,” according to the firm’s website. He has served as counsel and crime policy adviser to then-Sen. Joe Biden on the Senate Judiciary Committee, as a federal prosecutor and an assistant state’s attorney for Baltimore City and Prince George’s County.
Barron was part of the Maryland legislature’s Black Caucus, which proposed police reform legislation last year after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.
He succeeds Robert K. Hur, who resigned in February. Jonathan Lenzner has been serving as acting U.S. attorney for Maryland.
Barron’s official start date is not set, according to a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office.