Though most previous women’s marches have been held in January, organizers chose October for this year’s event, naming it the “Rally for Abortion Justice,” a reference to not only the Texas law, but also a case out of Jackson, Miss., that could overturn Roe. On Dec. 1, the court will consider the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks gestation, nearly 10 weeks before a fetus can survive outside the uterus. Roe protects the right to an abortion before the point of fetal viability. If the law is allowed to stand, it will further empower other states to pass similar restrictions.