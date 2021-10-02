Protesters will gather in Washington, D.C., and at more than 600 marches across the country to rally against the ban, and in support of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court case that protects a person’s right to an abortion. With a 6-3 conservative majority on the high court, many now fear that Roe could be in jeopardy.
“As I was growing up, Roe already existed and I felt safe,” said Becky Hansen, 52, who is traveling to the D.C. march from Fort Wayne, Ind. “But now, with this whole Texas thing, I don’t know. I’m marching for other women who still need these services.”
Though most previous women’s marches have been held in January, organizers chose October for this year’s event, naming it the “Rally for Abortion Justice,” a reference to not only the Texas law, but also a case out of Jackson, Miss., that could overturn Roe. On Dec. 1, the court will consider the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks gestation, nearly 10 weeks before a fetus can survive outside the uterus. Roe protects the right to an abortion before the point of fetal viability. If the law is allowed to stand, it will further empower other states to pass similar restrictions.
The first Women’s March, when millions of demonstrators rallied in hundreds of marches nationwide the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration in what is widely considered the largest single-day protest in American history, was “the spark that ignited the resistance,” said Dana R. Fisher, a University of Maryland sociology professor who studies protests and social movements. It inspired people to become first-time protesters, activists and politicians, leading to women finding new networks, creating issue-specific organizations and running for public office.
Since then, national leadership was embroiled in controversies, and the marches have not attracted the same record-breaking numbers. Now, organizers are attempting to energize people around these threats to legal abortion access.
Recent polls show Americans oppose overturning Roe v. Wade by a roughly 2-to-1 margin. A large majority of Americans also support allowing a person to receive an abortion in the case of rape or threats to her health.
Abortion advocates were happy to see the words “abortion” included in the name of the March, said Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of Avow, an abortion rights group in Texas.
“There is stigma surrounding abortion, even from people who support abortion access,” she said.
The title of the March is a nod to the reproductive justice movement, founded by women of color, which advocates not just for abortion to be legal, but accessible to all, regardless of socio-economic status or any other barrier that might cut someone off from the procedure.
This is not just a “Women’s March,” said Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March. She emphasized it as a coalition of more than 120 groups, including Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Black Feminist Future, focused on ensuring women are able to safely and legally access abortion and health care for their families.
“Roe is the floor, not the ceiling,” Carmona said. “Abortion rights, reproductive justice, is absolutely a part of voting rights and justice for immigrants, and racial justice because they can’t be extracted from themselves. The most impacted communities across all those groups are communities of color.”
The march in Washington will begin at 10 a.m. with a faith service on Freedom Plaza, before the rally begins there at noon. The group plans to march at 1:30 p.m. toward the Supreme Court.
Organizers estimate 10,000 participants at Saturday’s event, according to a permit issued by the National Park Service.
Students For Life of America, a Virginia-based youth antiabortion group fighting to make abortion illegal in all circumstances, is organizing counterprotests Saturday in cities including Washington, Austin, and Jackson, Miss., said Kristan Hawkins, the group’s president.
“We’re on the precipice of a big moment in the pro-life movement … something nearly 50 years that we have been fighting and working towards, which is the reversal of the Roe decision,” Hawkins said.
Members of Trust Respect Access Coalition, a network of Texas-based abortion advocacy groups, traveled to D.C. to testify Thursday in Congress and will join the Women’s March on Saturday. In bringing their message to the nation’s capital, they hope to communicate the national urgency of this law, which will soon pop up in state legislatures across the country, said Arrambide. Florida legislators have already introduced a similar law.
“We need to nip it in the bud now before it gets worse,” Arrambide said.
Scott Clement contributed to this report.