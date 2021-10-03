Two men were killed Saturday evening in D.C. in separate shootings that left two other people wounded, police said.

Around 11 p.m., a man was fatally shot in the 1300 block of Half Street SW, according to D.C. police. Authorities identified him as Garry Stanley, Sr., 44, of Fort Washington. Another man and a woman were also shot in the incident, but both survived.

Also Saturday at about 5:30 p.m., a man was fatally shot in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Ave. NE. Police are investigating the incident as a death investigation rather than a homicide, said Officer Sean Hickman, a D.C. police spokesman.

Police also released the name of a woman killed Friday night in an incident that left five others with gunshot wounds.

The woman, Temika Johnson, 35, of Southwest D.C., was found fatally shot at 11:15 p.m. in the unit block of Forrester Street SW, according to police. Another woman and four other men were taken to hospitals with injuries.