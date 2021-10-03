Two men were killed Saturday evening in D.C. in separate shootings that left two other people wounded, police said.

Around 11 p.m., a man was fatally shot in the 1300 block of Half Street SW, according to D.C. police. Authorities identified him as Garry Stanley Sr., 44, of Fort Washington, Md. Another man and a woman were also shot in the incident, but both survived.

Also on Saturday, about 5:30 p.m., a man was fatally shot in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue NE. Police are investigating the incident as a death investigation rather than a homicide, said Officer Sean Hickman, a D.C. police spokesman.

Police also released the name of a woman killed Friday night in an incident that left five others with gunshot wounds.

The woman, Temika Johnson, 35, of Southwest D.C., was found fatally shot at 11:15 p.m. in the unit block of Forrester Street SW, according to police. Another woman and four other men were taken to hospitals with injuries.