Also on Saturday, about 5:30 p.m., a man was fatally shot in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue NE. Police are investigating the incident as a death investigation rather than a homicide, said Officer Sean Hickman, a D.C. police spokesman.
Police also released the name of a woman killed Friday night in an incident that left five others with gunshot wounds.
The woman, Temika Johnson, 35, of Southwest D.C., was found fatally shot at 11:15 p.m. in the unit block of Forrester Street SW, according to police. Another woman and four other men were taken to hospitals with injuries.