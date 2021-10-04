On May 28, 2015, police said two men were shot in their car while driving on I-295 North near Exit 1. Melendez Alvarado, the driver of the vehicle, died at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle, Miguel Rodriguez, sustained life-threatening wounds but survived.
Rodriguez told The Washington Post in 2015 that the two men were on their way to work when Melendez Alvarado passed a dark-colored vehicle. The driver of that vehicle then sped up to overtake them and someone inside it opened fire, he said.
Melendez Alvarado left behind a family of six in El Salvador and a 12-year-old son in Fairfax County. In an interview months after his death, a daughter in El Salvador, Wendy Melendez, described a close relationship, even if from a distance.
“We would send him morning greetings or call before he went to work and in the afternoon; we would video chat,” she said. “It had been a year since I’d seen him, and, tragically, he returned to us dead.”
According to court papers, Ramos has been in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. An arraignment is scheduled in D.C. Superior Court for Oct. 13.
Arelis R. Hernández contributed to this report.