“We have seen a growing number of people living on the streets, in encampments, in conditions that raise concerns,” he said. “You end up with a potential public health problem, issues around safety. One of the thing that encampments unfortunately attract to the detriment of those who want to live peacefully are people who may not even be homeless who come to prey on them, and they create tremendous concern for those who live in the encampments and those who live in the community as well.”