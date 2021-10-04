Future encampments will be banned in the area, and homeless outreach workers will engage any newcomers to get them off the street as quickly as they arrive, said Wayne Turnage, the District’s deputy mayor for human services. DHS officials said they would not make arrests if future tents appear in the area but instead would refer the matter to social services. After nightfall Monday, there were a few tents remaining on M Street and more than a dozen still on L Street.