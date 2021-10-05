Just before 10 a.m., law enforcement officials said they were on the scene along First Street NE. They advised people to “stay away from the area.”
Several streets in the area were closed, including First Street between Independence Avenue SE and Constitution Avenue NE; Second Street between East Capitol Street and Constitution Avenue NE; and East Capitol Street between First and Second streets NE.
The incident comes as law enforcement agencies in the area have been on high alert after several incidents near federal buildings this year, including the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump.
In August, a man drove a pickup truck onto a sidewalk outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and claimed he had explosives. Law enforcement evacuated nearby homes and office buildings as they dealt with the man, who was ultimately arrested. Officials said they found no bomb in his car, but there were materials that could be used to make explosives.