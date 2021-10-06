The ongoing abuse against the family, and the police saying they’re unable to do much about it, comes at a time when Virginia Beach has been criticized for not doing enough to support its residents of color. Rapper and producer Pharrell Williams said he was not bringing back his “Something in the Water Festival” because the city had “toxic energy.” Williams, who grew up in Virginia Beach and started the festival in 2019 to help “ease racial tension,” criticized the city for it’s role in the death of Donovon Lynch, his 25-year-old cousin, who was fatally shot by a police officer in March.