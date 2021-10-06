“I think we need to make sure that people trust these voting machines. And I just think, I grew up in a world where you have an audit every year, in businesses you have an audit,” Youngkin said at the virtual forum, when asked about his thoughts on voting rights laws. “So let’s just audit the voting machines, publish it so everybody can see it.”
While Youngkin’s call for election audits is not new — it’s long been part of his platform on “election integrity” — the issue also illustrates the dilemma the first-time candidate faces as he runs in a state President Biden won by 10 points: a careful balancing act on polarizing issues to ensure he doesn’t alienate the conservative base still loyal to former president Donald Trump, but can still entice crucial independents.
“As Glenn Youngkin said in February, he believes audits are a best practice when it comes to administering elections — just as audits are a routine best practice in the business world — and he will ensure Virginia continues to conduct audits and that they are thorough, efficient, and accurate,” Youngkin spokesman Christian Martinez said in a written statement. “Glenn has been clear about his view of the 2020 election and nothing has changed.”
Last month, Youngkin tried to duck from a question about whether he would have certified Biden’s win if he was in Congress, before he ultimately answered that he would. Similarly, it took months — and securing the Republican nomination — before the former businessman publicly acknowledged the legitimacy of Biden’s election.
After he secured the nomination, Youngkin eased away from election integrity as a main platform point, but remained firm on his original promises. He attended an election integrity rally in August, and has repeatedly called for poll watchers and other measures to ensure a secure and fair election.
Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, said the balancing act for Youngkin goes beyond just audits and election integrity. It’s the same fine line he must walk for other big issues, like vaccines, to maintain his conservative base and attract suburbanites in the tight race.
“This is the difficult tightrope act that Youngkin has to perform in this campaign,” Rozell said. “It’s not easy to do, but that’s the strategy, find that clever middle position.”
But Youngkin searching for a middle ground on voter integrity is a little more difficult, Rozell said, because many voters associate election integrity with Trump — another association Youngkin has been careful to balance.
“It opens a possible opportunity for McAuliffe to make that breakthrough he’s been trying to do this whole campaign, which is tying Youngkin to what’s been widely known as the ‘big lie,’ " Rozell said.
That’s been a key Democratic strategy in the race. McAuliffe has jumped at every opportunity to connect the two and suggest that a vote for Youngkin is a vote to bring Trump-like leadership to Virginia.
“Glenn Youngkin is calling for audits of Virginia’s voting machines for the same reason he based his entire campaign on his 'election integrity task force’ — this is who he is,” Democratic Party of Virginia spokesman Manuel Bonder said in a written statement. “Youngkin thinks this is ‘the most important issue’ because his top priority is bringing Donald Trump’s agenda to Virginia.”
Rozell said he thought Youngkin has done surprisingly well at separating himself from Trump without alienating the base. During the two gubernatorial debates, he said Youngkin was reaching for middle road voters, focusing on issues like law enforcement and cutting taxes.
On election integrity, while not as prominent in the campaign as it once was, Youngkin has been consistent in his messaging, Rozell said.
“When it comes to this issue, how does the candidate back off from such a strong commitment he had made?” Rozell said. “There’s been a change in tone and emphasis, but not necessarily in substance.”