Snallygaster: Washington’s biggest and best beer festival has managed to get even bigger after a year off. More than 450 beers will be available for sampling, up from 395 in 2019, with offerings from more than 200 breweries curated by Greg Englert, the beer director of ChurchKey, Bluejacket and the Sovereign. Snallygaster once again fills Pennsylvania Avenue downtown between Third and Sixth streets NW, but capacity is limited to 50 percent. While that might mean shorter lines and more elbow room, it also increases the chances of Snally selling out before the gates open — VIP passes, which allow for an extra two hours of drinking, were snapped up back in July. Tickets include unlimited beer, wine and cocktails, including four-ounce pours from new participants Halfway Crooks and Mortalis, and in-demand breweries such as Blackberry Farm, Foam and Weathered Souls. Beyond liquid refreshment, the day includes two stages of live music, including the Pietasters and Trouble Funk, a selection of food trucks and a family zone with activities and crafts. 2 to 6 p.m. $60. Free for children younger than 12; $10 for ages 12 and older.