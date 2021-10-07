In the days since, calls have intensified for the D.C. Department of Human Services (DHS) to halt its pilot program meant to permanently empty some of the District’s largest homeless encampments using a “housing first” model. Critics have called the program rushed, unsafe and incomplete.
The man who was lifted up out of his tent on L Street Northeast did not suffer any serious injuries and was released from the hospital that same day, according to District officials, but community groups, homeless advocates and several city council members have held up the incident as evidence that if mismanaged the pilot program could result in serious injury or worse for the vulnerable residents it seeks to help.
An open letter calling for an end to the encampment evictions has, as of Thursday, amassed more than 800 signatures from residents, advocates and elected Advisory Neighborhood Commission members.
“This is much the wrong approach, and if there was any question that this was the wrong approach, a man was almost thrown out with his tent on Monday,” said Councilman Robert White (D-At Large), who on Wednesday called for the pilot program to stop until further work had been done. “I don’t see why we would prioritize rushing this as opposed to prioritizing people getting into housing and the services that they need in a deliberate way,” adding, “Give this more time.”
DHS officials say they have no intention of stopping or slowing their efforts. Outreach is already underway at two more encampments scheduled to be cleared, on E between 20th and 21st Streets Northwest and at a park on New Jersey Avenue and O Street Northwest, and DHS officials said they will proceed as scheduled.
As of Wednesday, 27 people from the NoMa encampment had been moved to apartments or placed in hotels to wait for permanent housing, according to DHS. Meanwhile, more than half a dozen homeless individuals remained at the underpass.
In an emailed statement Thursday, DHS officials said the encampment team has, in the wake of the incident Monday, compiled a list of new steps that workers will follow before making any attempt to remove a tent or other structure in future clear outs: Provide residents “final reminders” before the sweep begins, establish a hard perimeter around the entire encampment that will be delineated by traffic cones or caution tape and controlled by police, and open each tent completely as clean-up crews remove any waste or hazardous material, rather than scooping up a tent and whatever might remain inside of it for disposal.
D.C. Councilman Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who chairs the public safety committee, said he would like to see DHS go several steps further to ensure that no residents are in harm’s way when workers begin to clear a space, including eliminating the use of construction vehicles to clear structures that “probably went up by hand.”
“Why you need to bring heavy machinery to remove a tent just doesn’t make sense,” Allen said. “Starting the process with a bulldozer is not just recognizing people’s humanity.” He stopped short of saying the encampments should not be cleared at all or that the pilot should end. He noted that winter is coming and people sleeping in tents outside are at particular risk.
To put more pressure on the D.C. Council to reign in the pilot, outreach workers and homeless advocates have begun a phone drive to elected leaders, including Allen, to demand that DHS stop trying to clear encampments until after all homeless residents who reside in the target areas have been placed in permanent housing.
Just over 100 homeless residents who were present and living at the selected encampments by Aug. 23 were eligible to be placed on a list that officials are using to assign housing, according to Turnage. That means several individuals who began camping at the sites after the program had begun are not in the same pipeline for permanent homes.
Early Tuesday, as trash compactors and power washers lined up in NoMa to continue clearing the encampment there, a man named Ricky Thomas, 45, stepped out of a double-parked sedan to survey the scene. He has been living in his car for more than a year. Earlier this week, he heard that people on L and M Streets were getting apartments.
“I could bring my tent out right now if that’s what it takes,” Thomas said.
Reginald Black, the advocacy director for the People’s Fairness Coalition, said the group has been keeping track of individuals who have moved into the encampments since the program began at the end of August. Many believe they will be included and are largely unaware that a deadline exists and has passed.
“If they’re only prioritizing certain people who are living outside, then they need to say that and be very clear," Black said. “What I worry about is you’re going to have a lot of people vacating shelter or other situations to move outside and try to improve their chances of accessing services sooner.”
Washington Legal Clinic for the Homeless staff attorney Ann Marie Staudenmaier said the District is creating a false tension between people on the DHS program list and those living in shelters or other circumstances who may have been waiting to receive services for a longer period of time.
“With the unprecedented amount of money that is available right now — both federal money and District money — every single person could be offered housing,” she said.