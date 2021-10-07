A man who police had been pursuing after a suspected carjacking in Largo shot himself and died Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Prince George’s County police received a call at about 12:30 p.m. regarding a carjacking in the 1400 block of McCormick Drive in Largo. Officers who arrived at the scene spoke with the victim and, while they were investigating, were notified that the vehicle had been spotted, police said.

The officers followed the vehicle into the District, where they pulled it over at East Capitol Street and Minnesota Avenue, police said. The officers located the man inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a Prince George’s police spokesperson. The man shot himself with his own weapon, police said. No one else was in the car.

D.C. police, who responded to a call for shots fired at 12:49 p.m., said no officer fired shots during the encounter.

The man, who police have not identified, was taken to a hospital where he died.