The officers followed the vehicle into the District, where they pulled it over at East Capitol Street and Minnesota Avenue, police said. The officers located the man inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a Prince George’s police spokesperson. The man shot himself with his own weapon, police said. No one else was in the car.
D.C. police, who responded to a call for shots fired at 12:49 p.m., said no officer fired shots during the encounter.
The man, who police have not identified, was taken to a hospital where he died.